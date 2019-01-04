Farooq Abdullah on Ram Temple dispute: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Friday, January 4, said the dispute over Ram temple can be resolved through dialogue. His statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview to ANI said the ordinance for Ram temple will only come after it completes the judicial process. Meanwhile, recently there have been innumerable rallies lead by RSS and BJP's ally Shiv Sena for pushing the Centre to give a tentative date for the construction of Ram temple.

Farooq Abdullah on Ram Temple dispute: National Conference (NC) chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Friday, January 4, said the dispute over Ram temple can be resolved through dialogue. He further said that Lord Ram belongs to all and the day the issue is resolved through dialogue he will contribute a brick for the construction of the temple, reported news agency ANI. His statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview to ANI said the ordinance for Ram temple will only come after it completes the legal process.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has deferred the hearing of the title suit in the Ayodhya case on January 10. On Friday, the Chief Justice of India Tarun Gogoi said a new set of judges would hear the matter on January 10. According to media reports, the new bench is likely to have three judges for hearing 14 appeals, which are filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment.

Farooq Abdullah: This(Ayodhya) issue should be discussed and sorted out across the table between people. Why to drag the issue to the Court? I am sure it can be resolved through dialogue. Lord Ram belongs to the whole world, not just Hindus. pic.twitter.com/XDOCXNCDER — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2019

Recently, many BJP allies, including Shiv Sena have demanded the date for the construction of the Ram temple. In December last year, Shiv Sena held a massive rally in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh which was attended by many party workers to push the construction of the temple.

At the rally, party chief had also slammed the Narendra Modi government by saying the Centre lately completed four and a half years but could not resolve the Ram temple dispute

