BJP's Minister of State Jitendra Singh hit back on National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah for laying blame on Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel for the partition of India. Jitendra Singh said that the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir need to reread the history of India.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah sparked a controversy on Sunday when he laid blame on Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel for the partition of India and expectedly, it did not go down well with many. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitendra Singh lambasted the National Conference supremo for siding with Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that Farooq Abdullah needs to read the Indian history again to straighten his facts.

Hitting back at Farooq Abdullah’s comments, Jitendra Singh said, “He (Farooq) is required to reread the history of India. We have references which indicate that Mahatma Gandhi himself had suggested to Muhammad Ali Jinnah that if he agrees to withdraw the demand of Pakistan’s creation, Gandhi would persuade Congress leaders to accept Jinnah as the first Prime Minister of undivided India. But Jinnah wasn’t impressed by the suggestion possibly because he felt it wasn’t easy for him to gain acceptability as Indian Prime Minister.”

“Jawaharlal Nehru was also in hurry to take over as the Prime Minister. A lot of opportunistic adjustments were done by the patriarch of National Conference Sheikh Abdullah (father of Farooq Abdullah),” added BJP leader.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) supremo said that Jinnah was not going to divide the country. The commission was delivered and the decision was taken that India would be divided. He continued that the commission said they will keep a special representation for Muslims. They will keep special dispensation for minorities and Sikh, but will not let the nation divide.

“Jinnah agreed but Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and Sardar Patel did not agree. When this did not happen it was then that Jinnah demanded for Pakistan. Or else there would have been no separation. There would have been no Bangladesh, no Pakistan; there would have been one India,” added 80-year-old National Conference chairman.

