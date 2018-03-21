On Wednesday, one of Rahul Gandhi's ally and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has condemned the Karnataka government movement and has called the Lingayat decision done only for polls. The Congress-led Karnataka government approved the demand for separate religion status for the Lingayat community

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has condemned the Karnataka government movement and has called the Lingayat decision done only for polls

On Monday, the Congress-led Karnataka government approved the demand for separate religion status for the Lingayat community. Soon after the announcement, the Siddaramaih government’s move was immediately criticised by the Opposition which claimed it as a divisive politics. On Wednesday, one of Rahul Gandhi’s ally and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has condemned the Karnataka government move and has called the Lingayat decision done only for polls. “It is being done at a time when elections are coming,” said National Congress patron Farooq Abdullah. He said that the move is unfortunately taken at the time when the state elections are on the way. He said the people would have been more satisfied by the government’s move if it has been taken a long time ago.

Rahul Gandhi, along with #Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, visits Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Chickmagalur. pic.twitter.com/MforpDZu6B — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

#WATCH: Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, visits Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Chickmagalur. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/fvNLqvv4hq — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

(UPDATING…)

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App