Farooq Abdullah Urges Pakistan To 'Stop Terrorism' In Kathua

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah urged Pakistan to stop terrorism, asserting it will not bring about any change on the ground. “Terrorism will not help anyone. If our neighbour (Pakistan) thinks they will bring a change by sending these terrorists across the (border), then it will never happen,” Farooq told ANI.

The National Conference Chief added: “Today five army jawans laid down their lives and five others are seriously injured at the hospital (undergoing treatment). How will the (situation) border change?”

His response came in the wake of the Kathua terror attack. Five Army soldiers were killed and as many as were injured in an ambush by terrorists in Katha district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 9.

Coming down heavily on Pakistan, Farooq said, “…The country is already in a mess. The fighting will only bring about devastation for both countries. Please, stop this terrorism. It is condemned everywhere in the world”. He also highlighted that today, terrorism is not condoned by any country in the world.

“Today, no country in the world is not ready to accept terrorism. Everyone is (speaking) against terrorism. What are they (Pakistan) going to get by indulging in terrorism? The families of those who lost their lives will be mourning today,” the NC chief said.

Replying to a query on the possibility of resumption of dialogue between the two countries, he said, “There will be dialogue only when the terrorism stops. We are also in favour of talks. Both things (Talks and Terrorism) can not go side by side… Pakistan should take steps (to stop terrorism”.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also condemned the terror strike in Kathua in which 5 Army Personnel have lost their lives. “The attack on a convoy of Army personnel in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists is a cowardly act that deserves condemnation and firm counter-measures. My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in its all forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the President wrote in a post on X.

Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda in which nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed. A civilian and at least seven security personnel were also injured. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and directed all security agencies to “work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner.”

