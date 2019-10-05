Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik accepted the NC's request that a delegation of senior party leaders from Jammu should be allowed to meet president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah who is currently under detention in Srinagar.

A 15-member delegation led by National Conference (NC) provincial president Devender Singh Rana is likely to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday allowed a delegation of National Conference from Jammu to meet the father-son duo who has been currently in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since the abrogation of Article 370 in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Devender Singh Rana had suggested Governor Malik that the delegation should be allowed to meet party’s president and vice president so that they could decide the future course of action in the upcoming election in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports said Governor Malik accepted the proposal made by Devender Singh Rana. National Conference leader Devender Rana in Jammu said that they got the confirmation today that they will be allowed to meet Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. The delegation consists of NC leaders, who are all former legislators. The delegation team will leave for Srinagar on Sunday, October 6, 2019 morning.

National Conference (NC) leader Devender Rana in Jammu: Today, we’ve got the confirmation that a delegation will be allowed to meet Farooq Abdullah & Omar Abdullah. A 15-member delegation of NC leaders, all of them former legislators, is going to Srinagar tomorrow morning. https://t.co/sUvTo5i93W pic.twitter.com/9FYKjzo65r — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2019

Eighty-one-year-old Farooq Abdullah’s arrest had stirred a controversy in the country after he was kept under the Public Safety Act (PSA) at his Srinagar residence since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Terming Farooq Abdullah’s detention atrocious, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Leader of Opposition in the House Ghulam Nabi Azad said it is unfortunate that a former chief minister has been detained under the PSA. The controversial PSA enables authorities to detain any individual for two years without trial. All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi also flayed the Centre over the detention of the patron of the National Conference. On September 16, Owaisi said PSA is a draconian act and he wanted to know why the PSA has been invoked against Farooq Abdullah.

