Fatehveer Singh death case: A team of the NDRF and Indian Army jawans were deployed to rescue two-year-old Fatehveer Singh who had fallen into a 150-foot-deep abandoned borewell in a field at around 4 pm when he was playing near his house in Bhagwanpura village in Punjab's Sangrur district June 6, 2019.

Fatehveer Singh death case: Minutes after two-year-old Fatehveer Singh died after being rescued from a 150-foot-deep borewell at Bhagwanpura village in Punjab’s Sangrur district, state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh sought reports from all District Collectors within 24 hours on the number of unused open borewells there to take steps to stop kids from falling into them. He also requested the public to report open borewells to authorities on a priority basis. Mourning the death of the toddler, Amarinder expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends.

On June 6, Fatehveer Singh had fallen into a 9-inch-wide abandoned borewell in a field at around 4 pm when he was playing near his house in Bhagwanpura. The doctors at PGIMER in Chandigarh, where the child was taken, said that he was brought dead to the hospital after National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and locals managed to pull him out of the borewell at 5.10 am today (Tuesday) after over 100 hours of toil since he fell into the pit. Punjab Cabinet Minister Vijay Inder Singla, DC Ghanshyam Thori and SSP Sandeep Garg were camping on the spot.

#WATCH Punjab: Two-year-old Fatehveer Singh, who had fallen into a borewell in Sangrur, rescued after almost 109-hour long rescue operation. He has been taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/VH6xSZ4rPV — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

Rescuers on Friday had dug a 60-feet parallel well to pull out the toddler and personnel of the Indian Army were also called in to assist the NDRF team in the rescue operation. Reports said JCB and tractors were used to dig a parallel borewell and a chopper of the Punjab chief minister was also put on standby near the spot where the rescue operation was underway. Tension gripped the area as residents demanded action against the officials who were responsible for the delay in the rescue operation.

#Punjab: Locals in Sangrur protest against the state government over death of two-year-old Fatehveer Singh who fell into a 150-foot-borewell on June 6. pic.twitter.com/8QSdOJHxaF — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

In March, an 18-month-old boy was rescued from a borewell in Haryana after 48 hours of the rescue operation. In 2006, five-year-old Prince, who had fallen into a borewell in a village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, was safely pulled out of it nearly 48 hours of toil.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App