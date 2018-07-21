A 19-year-old was burnt to death by her father in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday. As per reports, the incident took place when the victim was going to a court to marry a man from a different caste and had gone to her house to collect an age proof.

Even though when today’s women are mastering almost all the fields which were once ruled by men, there are still some places where they face challenges when it comes to choosing their life partners. Recently, a 19-year-old was burnt to death by her father in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday. As per reports, the incident took place when the victim was going to a court to marry a man from a different caste and had gone to her house to collect an age proof. The victim was later identified as Laxmi Bai. The incident took place in broad daylight in Khandwa’s Chainpur Sarkar village.

As per reports, the incident took place while hundreds of people were witnessing the incident on road but did nothing to stop the angry father.

Later, the locals present in the area informed police about the incident who immediately rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused father. The father was later identified as Sunderlal Jadhav.

As per reports, while Laxmi Bai was on her way back to the court to marry the love of her life, her father caught her in the middle of a road and poured kerosene on her. He later threatened her of dire consequences if she married the man. However, after she denied surrendering to his demands, her father set her on fire while scores stood as mute spectators and recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police said that they found the burnt body of a girl near her house. The body was later sent for post-mortem and accused father has been arrested.

As per the locals of the village, the girl was in love with a man named Rajkumar who belonged to a different caste and was living in a neighbouring village. Rajkumar said that Laxmi had gone to her home at around 7 am on Friday to collect some documents need for court marriage. While she was on her way to the court, her father Sunderlal dragged her away and burnt her to death.

Reports suggest that apart from girl’s father, Sunderlal, police have also arrested victim’s uncle, Rajendra.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More