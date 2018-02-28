Talking exclusively to NewsX, BJP leader Swamy said that because of series of lies, agencies had no option but to take Karti Chidamabarm into the custody. Hailing the BJP government, Subramanian Swamy also said that he would like to appreciate the PM Modi Government for exercising their power and stopped listening to the people who were influenced by Chidambaram and were controlling any actions against them. He further added that all these cases were initiated by him.

On Wednesday morning, while reacting to the media reports which suggested that senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidamabarm was taken into custody by the CBI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Subramanian Swamy stated that he had anticipated such a move from the investigative agencies as Karti Chidambaram gave out a web of lies while being interrogated in INX media money laundry case. Talking exclusively to NewsX, BJP leader Swamy said that because of series of lies, agencies had no option but to take him into the custody.

Hailing the BJP government, Subramanian Swamy also said that he would like to appreciate the PM Modi Government for exercising their power and stopped listening to the people who were influenced by Chidambaram and were controlling any actions against them. He further added that all these cases were initiated by him. Commenting on the delay, Swamy claimed that Karti’s father P Chidambaram has many powerful people who hampered the investigations that resulted in the delay. Speaking on the future plan, he stated that father P Chidambaram is the cause of Karti’s corruption as he fails to disclose all the money he had.

ALSO READ: INX media money laundering case: Karti Chidambaram taken into custody by CBI at Chennai Airport

BJP MP’s Subramanian Swamy also claimed that all reports clearly state that Congress leader and father, P Chidambaram is the only source of Karti’s frauds. On early Wednesday morning, soon after Karti Chidambaram had landed on Chennai airport from London, CBI had detained him at the airport lounge and had barred him from leaving the premises. According to the CBI, Congress leader’s son, Karti had received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) conditions to receive investment from Mauritius.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan Slams IIT Madras For Invocation Song Controversy

ALSO READ: Bihar hit-and-run case: BJP leader Manoj Baitha surrenders after his car allegedly killed 9 school children in Muzaffarpur

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App