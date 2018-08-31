Kannauj resident Arvind Banjara, who had admitted his seven-month pregnant wife Sukhdevi in District Hospital after she developed complications, needed the money to arrange blood for her treatment, the police said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday stopped a man from selling his four-year-old daughter.

The person was trying to sell his daughter Roshni for Rs 25,000 to bear the medical expenses of his pregnant wife who was bleeding profusely.

When officials of Tirwa police station came to know about the couple’s plight, they stopped them from selling their child and assured them full financial help and provide blood to Sukhdevi if needed.

The couple has a four-year-old girl Roshni and a one-year-old son Jaanu.

