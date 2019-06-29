Deoband issues fatwa against Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan for applying sindoor and mangalsutra: Deoband clerics hav issued a fatwa against Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan for applying sindoor. They have also slammed her for marrying a non-Muslim man. Deoband cleric, Mufti Asad Wasmi said that Islam does not allow marrying a non-Muslim, but the West Bengal actor-turned-politician has not cared about her religion.

Wasmi said that Nusrat was seen in the Parliament with sindoor and mangalsutra during the swearing-in ceremony on June 25, 2019, adding that he just wanted to tell her what Islam says and he cannot interfere in her personal life. Before the religious decree, the MP was brutally trolled for wearing a white and red sari with sindoor on social media.

The social media users targetted Nusrat also for wearing traditional Hindu attire. Reacting to the trolls, she had said that they were dying for attention. She said that marrying a non-Muslim does not mean she surrendered her Muslim identity, adding that she was born as a Muslim and would remain so.

The TMC MP had also said there was nothing wrong in respecting the rituals of any other religion. The social media users also slammed her for chanting Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha after SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq called it anti-Islamic. She also took oath in the name of Ishwar and concluded with Vande Mataram, Jai Hind and Joi Bangla, which other Muslim MPs refused.

