Jammu and Kashmir Assembly dissolution: National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are at loggerheads with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik over the dissolution of state Assembly. A day after dissolving the state Assembly, Malik briefed the media on the controversy revolving around his yesterday’s decision, with Opposition accusing him of working at the behest of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. A fax machine installed in the office of Governor has added to the ongoing political drama in Jammu and Kashmir. After her unsuccessful attempts, the former chief minister took to Twitter to stake claim to form a government in the state.

The unprecedented step taken by a political leader in the current technological age has snowballed into a controversy. On the other hand, Governor Satya Pal Malik has issued a clarification over the matter and said even if he had received the fax, his stand would have been the same. Reacting on reports that PDP will move court against the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, he said they can it is their right, but they were demanding the dissolution of the assembly for the last five month.

Election Commission will decide when polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, he said on speculations of fresh elections in the state. The Governor wondered if governments are formed through social media.

However, demanding a probe into the fax faux pas, NC leader Omar Abdullah said this is for the first time that a fax machine didn’t work and became responsible for the death of democracy. Abdullah also criticised Malik that his fax machine is an one-way fax, it has only outgoing and no incoming.

