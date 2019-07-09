The DGMO has expressed the concern to all the army units alerting that no free social media platform is safe, and information shared on various platforms could be compromised and accessed. He also highlighted the instances of increasing cases of honey-trapping of defence personnel.

The Indian Army has issued a directive asking its officers to refrain from large Whats app groups to avoid leaks on the social media platform. The move has been made in the direction to check the leak of confidential information on online platforms such as Whatsapp chats or email services.

In a list of instructions issued by the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on information security to all the Army units, it has been stated that with the aim to curb the leak of sensitive information regarding the security forces, this move has been kicked in.

The directive identified smartphones, and messaging apps like WhatsApp as the primary source of information leakage and breach and alerted that enemy agencies indulge in advanced monitoring, vigilance, data analysis and decryption to access the information and chats on the social media platforms.

The Army officers have also been asked to adhere to the existing social media norms and policies by not revealing their true identities and making sure that pictures of types of equipment, training, maps and other sensitive details are not shared anywhere on the online platform. However, the personnel are allowed to be part of personal and small groups where the identities of each other are known and the credentials can be verified.

