Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Feast Announced In Ajmer Dargah On PM Modi’s Birthday, Welcomes Controvery

The announcement has sparked controversy within the Dargah administration. Some Khadims have expressed concerns that the feast is a politically motivated gesture intended to curry favor with the BJP.

In the wake of the announcement that 4,000 kg of sweet rice will be distributed at Ajmer Dargah Sharif on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, a rift has emerged among the Khadims (custodians) of the shrine.

The announcement has sparked controversy within the Dargah administration. Some Khadims have expressed concerns that the feast is a politically motivated gesture intended to curry favor with the BJP. They argue that using the Dargah, a traditionally secular space, for such events politicizes the institution, which has historically maintained neutrality.

Syed Sarwar Chishty, Secretary of the Anjuman Syedzadgan Khadims Dargah Sharif, criticized the decision, stating that while hosting feasts for the needy is a longstanding tradition, it is unprecedented to organize such an event for a politician’s birthday. He accused those behind the celebration of seeking political gain and claimed that Prime Minister Modi is likely unaware of the event. Chishty stressed that political events should not be held within the Dargah premises and that donations from politicians are acceptable only if they do not involve political motives.

Act Of Charity

In contrast, Syed Afsan Chishty, the Gaddinashin (head) of Ajmer Dargah, who is overseeing the feast, defended the decision. He contended that the celebration of Modi’s birthday through a langar (community meal) should be viewed as an act of charity and a gesture of peace rather than a political statement. According to Afsan Chishty, the event aims to provide food for the needy and has no political undertones.

Also Read: PM Modi Celebrates 74th Birthday, Leaders Extend Wishes

The announcement of the feast comes on the heels of a separate Dargah initiative: a two-day awareness camp on September 12-13 addressing the Waqf Amendment Act, 2024. This camp aims to inform the public about the implications of the bill and its impact on minority rights. Some Khadims suggest that the contrasting activities reflect a deeper division within the Dargah administration, with one faction supporting the BJP and another opposing it.

As the situation develops, the Dargah community faces the challenge of navigating these internal disagreements while maintaining the shrine’s reputation as a symbol of secularism and inclusivity.

