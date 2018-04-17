In a shocking incident which surfaced from Gurugram, a 35-year-old man strangled his wife to death over her addiction to Facebook and Whatsapp. The man was later arrested after his father-in-law informed the police and filed a complaint against him. He was the who discovered the dead body of his daughter lying on the bed while the accused was sitting next to it.

Hariom strangled his wife Luxmi (32) to death when she was sleeping at their residence in Sector 92 on Thursday night. According to a report in a leading daily, Hariom used to run a computer repair shop in IMT-Manesar, was produced in a city court that later sent him to two-day police remand on Friday. Reports said that the couple got married in 2006 and had two children. The things got worsened when Hariom got his wife a Smartphone, which gradually changed her. She started ignoring him and their children. She was also ignoring her responsibilities as a mother and a wife, which made Hariom to eventually murder her.

“I initially ignored all, thinking she would soon get bored with all these but things only got worse. We were fighting every day and the children were also under stress,” Hariom said. He further alleged that his wife never lets him see her social media accounts, which made him suspect that she was having an affair online. “We again had a big fight on Thursday night and when we went to sleep, I knew I could not take it anymore,” Hariom told police.

Based on Luxmi’s father complaint, an FIR was registered against Hariom under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Sector 10A police station last week.

