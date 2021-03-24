Shah said that people in Kerala were fed up with Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) and were looking at BJP as an alternative. Shah also went ahead to call Congress and its leadership to be "confused" as Kerala Congress was fighting against the Communists while in Bengal, Congress had forged an alliance with them.

Ahead of Assembly Elections in the state of Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a one-day whirlwind visit to the state today morning. His visit was aimed at boosting NDA’s electoral destinies by carrying out various campaigns in Thripunithara in Ernakulam, Kanjirapally in Kottayam, Puttingal in Kollam, and Malampuzha in Palakkad.

Iterating his confidence in BJP’s victory in the upcoming polls, Shah said that people in Kerala were fed up with Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) and were looking at BJP as an alternative. Shah also went ahead to call Congress and its leadership to be “confused” as Kerala Congress was fighting against the Communists while in Bengal, Congress had forged an alliance with them.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a roadshow in Kerala’s Thrippunithura during his today’s visit. In Kerala, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was to contest 115 seats and the other 25 seats were allotted to the allies but earlier this week, the nomination of 3 candidates from the alliance was rejected.

Additionally, Kerala Congress vice president KC Rosakutty had resigned from the party on Monday. The elections in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of the votes will be done on May 2.

