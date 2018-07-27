After meeting West Bengal Chief Minister at the state secretariat in Kolkata, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged all parties to unite against BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The NC leader said both leaders discussed the prevailing situation in the country.

With less than a year left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Friday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state secretariat in Kolkata, sparking speculation over the formation of the federal front against BJP in the run-up to the next general elections. Addressing the media after meeting Trinamool Congress chief, the National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah confirmed the formation of ‘mahagathbandhan’ against BJP in next general elections.

The NCP leader added that all parties need to unite to face BJP in upcoming elections, adding that every party which is against BJP can to join the grand alliance. When asked about the disparities between his party and Mamata Banerjee, Omar Abdullah said, “We have no differences to set aside.”

“Mamata didi has always been concerned about Kashmir. We discussed the current situation of my state. We had a discussion about the present situation in the nation & about the fear that prevails in minorities, ” ANI quoted Omar Abdullah as saying.

