Hearing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea in the FERA case, a special court in Delhi has ordered attachment of properties of businessman Vijay Mallya. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Shehrawat directed the Bengaluru police commissioner to follow the court order and asked him to submit a report by May 8 regarding the compliance of the order. On January 4, the court had declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a money laundering case related to Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA). The court was hearing the final arguments in the 2000 case relating to reported violation by Mallya of the provisions of erstwhile Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) in arranging funds to advertise his company’s liquor products abroad.

Last year, on April 12, the court issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against the liquor baron. In November 2016, the court had observed that he had no desire to return and had neglected the law of land. On July 9, 2016, the court had asked Mallya to personally appear before it on September 9, after allowing the ED plea to withdraw the exemption given to him from personal appearance in the case. Earlier, the court had allowed the Directorate plea to seek a recall of a court order that granted permanent exemption from appearance to Mallya, who faces money laundering charges in India.

According to the ED, Mallya allegedly paid $200,000 to a British firm for displaying the Kingfisher logo in the Formula One World Championships in London and some European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998. The agency had claimed that the money was allegedly paid without prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India, in violation of the FERA norms. Mallya was summoned and tried in the case. He was granted exemption from personal appearance by the Delhi court on December 20, 2000. Mallya had fled the country in March 2016, is also wanted for Kingfisher Airlines Rs 9,000 loan default case.

