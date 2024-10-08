Fierce Contest Unfolds in Gurugram as BJP’s Mukesh Sharma Leads in Early Trends Over Congress’ Mohit Grover

BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma, known for his wrestling background, is currently leading over Congress leader Mohit Grover, as per early counting trends.

The battle for the Gurugram assembly seat is shaping up to be one of the most intense contests in the Haryana state elections. BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma, known for his wrestling background, is currently leading over Congress leader Mohit Grover, as per early counting trends. The constituency, also referred to as Gurgaon, is home to another notable candidate, Dr. Nishant Anand, who is also in the running for the seat.

Mukesh Sharma’s Journey: From Wrestling Arenas to Politics

Mukesh Sharma’s roots lie in a farming family, born in 1979, he gained recognition first as a celebrated wrestler before transitioning into politics. Over the course of nearly two decades, Sharma competed in state and national-level wrestling competitions, amassing a reputation that eventually paved his way into the political arena.

As a BJP candidate, Sharma has centered his campaign around improving civic amenities in the region. His promises include resolving issues related to electricity, water supply, and road infrastructure, which have been ongoing concerns for many residents of Gurugram.

“I assure people that they will not have any complaints regarding electricity, water, and roads in Gurgaon. Gyms will be installed in all the parks of the city, and every community centre will have a room for senior citizens where they can sit and rest,” Sharma announced during a public campaign event.

His involvement with the BJP began as a student leader in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and over the years, he has ascended the ranks within the party. Sharma has held several key roles, including being a national executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and serving on the Haryana BJP state executive since 2021.

“I have been working as a soldier of the BJP for the last 25 years. Seeing my struggle, the party has made me its candidate from Gurgaon Assembly constituency,” Sharma proudly stated during his campaign trail.

At a public meeting in the Mia Wali colony, Sharma voiced his strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that the nation was “in safe hands” under Modi’s rule.

Mohit Grover: A Young Challenger with Big Ambitions

On the other side of the political spectrum, Mohit Grover, a 31-year-old social activist and agriculturist, is among the youngest candidates in this year’s elections. Grover’s focus has been on grassroots development, and he enters the contest with an impressive net worth of over ₹140 crores, as per his affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India.

Despite his youth, Grover has made waves within the Congress party and the electorate, positioning himself as a formidable competitor to Sharma in this high-stakes election.

Gurugram Constituency: An Emerging Political Battleground

Gurugram, formerly known as Gurgaon, is a significant and growing constituency in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The region, covering more than 1,200 square kilometers, holds strategic importance due to its proximity to Delhi and its role as part of the National Capital Region (NCR). It is also a major industrial and IT hub in Haryana, with its district headquarters located in the city of Gurugram.

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, BJP’s Sudhir Singla won the Gurugram seat with a decisive margin of over 81,000 votes, setting the stage for this year’s intense competition. The population of the constituency, as per the 2011 Census, shows a gender ratio of 854 females for every 1,000 males, highlighting ongoing demographic challenges in the area.

Voting and Results

The single-phase voting for the Haryana Assembly was conducted on October 5, with the final results expected to be declared on October 8. Both Mukesh Sharma and Mohit Grover have mobilized significant voter support in their respective campaigns, and the outcome of this tightly contested seat could influence the broader political landscape in Haryana.