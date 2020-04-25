To combat COVID-19 aka coronavirus and boost health and medical facilities in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today launched Chief Minister's Relief Fund website so as to receive donations online.

The number of positive corona virus cases in India has grown to 24,500 and 779 people have lost their lives so far, reads the data shared be the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 5209 people have been cured and 1 case was migrated. To combat the novel coronavirus, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday launched Chief Minister’s Relief Fund website so as to receive donations online.

The procedure for making donations are mentioned on the website cmrf.uk.gov.in itself.

“Now, funds can be donated for relief through online payment. The details of the donation procedure is available on the website,” read a press statement from state government.

Further, district hospitals located in 9 hill districts will function as usual and continue to treat general patients as no COVID-19 cases were reported from these districts, said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

“Fair Hospital Haridwar, Doon Hospital Dehradun, Medical College Rudrapur, and Sushila Tiwari Hospital Haldwani will treat COVID-19 patients,” the statement read.

A Cabinet Sub-committee will be set up under the chairmanship of Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal to work on the ways to compensate the economy that has been damaged due to COVID-19.

“Chief Minister Rawat will interact directly with the people of industrial, tourism, agriculture, horticulture, dairy, and MSME sectors. Their suggestions will be taken on how to strengthen our economy after COVID-19,” the statement reads.

There are a total of 48 COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

