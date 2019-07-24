The film fraternity in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged take effective actions against those who kill in the name of Lorsd Ram, therefore defiling his stature.

Film Fraternity has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the repeated incidents of mob lynching, caste discrimination, and religious hate crime. Eminent filmmakers and actors have written an open letter to PM Modi expressing concerns over the growing cases of lynching. A total of 49 celebrities have signed the letter that has cited regret over Jai Shri Ram becoming a war cry in the country.

The letter read that India as a peace-loving nation is suffering from the stigma of religion hatred given the increasing number of lynching episodes in recent time. Highlighting lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities the fraternity urged the PM that lynching must be stopped immediately. Referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports, the letter said it was shocking to learn that there have been no less than 840 instances of atrocities against Dalits in the year 2016, with no progress in the conviction rate.

The 49-celebrity letter also said that Ram is sacred for a majority, hence hate-mongers should stop defiling the name of Ram. The letter further states that no action has been taken against the perpetrators despite the condemnation by the Prime Minister himself in the Parliament. It said that Jai Shri Ram was regrettably becoming a war cry leading to law and order problems.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App