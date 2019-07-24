The film fraternity in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged take effective actions against those who kill in the name of Lorsd Ram, therefore defiling his stature.

A team of filmmakers and intellectuals have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the repeated incidents of mob lynching, caste discrimination, and religious hate crime. Eminent filmmakers and actors in an open letter to PM Modi expressed concerns over the growing cases of lynching. A total of 49 celebrities have signed the letter that has cited regret over Jai Shri Ram becoming a war cry in the country.

The letter read that India as a peace-loving nation is suffering from the stigma of religion hatred given the increasing number of lynching episodes in recent time. Highlighting lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities the fraternity urged the PM that lynching must be stopped immediately.

Referring to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports, the letter said it was shocking to learn that there have been no less than 840 instances of atrocities against Dalits in the year 2016, with no progress in the conviction rate.

The 49-celebrity letter also said that Ram is sacred for a majority, hence hate-mongers should stop defiling the name of Ram. The letter further states that no action has been taken against the perpetrators despite the condemnation by the Prime Minister himself in the Parliament. It said that Jai Shri Ram was regrettably becoming a war cry leading to law and order problems.

Among those who have signed the letter include historian Ramachandra Guha, social activist and doctor Binayak Sen, scholar and sociologist Ashis Nandy, Soumitro Chatterjee, Revathy, Shyam Benegal, Shubha Mudgal, Rupam Islam, Anupam Roy, Parambrata, Rishi Sen to name a few.

Here’s the full list of 49 signatories:

Aditi Basu (Social Worker)

Adoor Gopalakrishnan (Filmmaker)

Amit Chaudhary (Author)

Anjan Dutt (Filmmaker, Actor)

Anupam Roy (Singer-Songwriter, Music Director)

Anuradha Kapoor (Social Activist)

Anurag Kashyap (Filmmaker)

Aparna Sen (Filmmaker, Actor)

Asha Achy Joseph (Academic, Film Maker)

Ashis Nandy (Scholar, Sociologist)

Baisakhi Ghosh (Floral Designer, Artist)

Binayan Sen (Physician, Social Activist)

Bonani Kakkar (Environmentalist, Founder-PUBLIC)

Chitra Sirkar (Designer)

Darshan Shah (Founder, Weavers Studio)

Debal Seb (Cardiologist)

Goutam Ghose (Filmmaker)

Iftekhar Ahsan (Founder CEO, Calcutta Walks/Calcutta Bungalow)

Jayasri Burman (Artist)

Joya Mitra (Environmentalist, Author)

Kani Kusruti (Actor)

Kaushik Sen (Film and Theatre personality)

Ketan Mehta (Filmmaker)

Konkona Sensharma (Filmmaker, Actor)

Mani Ratnam (Filmmaker)

Mudat Patherya (Citizen)

Narayan Sinha (Sculptor)

Naveen Kishore (Publisher, Seagull Publications)

ParambrataChattopadhyay, (Filmmaker, Actor)

Partha Chatterjee (Historian, Social Scientist)

Piya Chakraborty (Researcher)

Pradeep Kakkar (Founder, PUBLIC)

Ramachandra Guha (Historian)

Ratnaboli Roy (Mental health activist)

Revathy Asha (Filmmaker, Actor)

Riddhi Sen (Actor0

Rupam Islam (Singer-Songwriter, Musician)

Rupsha Dasgupta (Director, Kolkata Sukriti Foundation)

Sakti Roy Chowdhury (Professor of Sanskrit, Theatre personality)

Samik Banerjee (Scholar, Film and Theatre Critic)

Shivaji Basu (Surgeon, Urologist)

Shubha Mudgal (Singer, Musician)

Shyam Benegal (Filmmaker)

Soumitra Chatterjee (Actor)

Suman Ghosh (Filmmaker)

Sumit Sarkar (Historian)

Tanika Sarkar (Historian)

Tapas Roychuahdhury (Cardiac Surgeon)

