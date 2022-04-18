Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will travel to the United States on an official visit commencing April 18 to attend the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings, the G20 Finance Ministers Meeting, and the Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG).

The tour will also involve bilateral talks with Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, as well as a high-level meeting with World Bank President David Malpass, according to a release from the Ministry of Finance. The Finance Minister will also meet with CEOs from the semiconductor, energy, and other key sectors for the Indian government.

During her visit, Finance Minister Sitharaman will take part in a high-level panel discussion on “Money at a Crossroad,” organised by the IMF’s Managing Director.

Nirmala Sitharaman will attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a renowned think tank situated in Washington DC, as well as speak with academics and students at Stanford University, in addition to her formal engagements with the World Bank, IMF, G-20, and Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Nirmala Sitharaman is the third high-level minister to visit the US in the recent week, following External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who both attended the India-US 2+2 ministerial on April 11.