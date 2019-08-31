Final NRC List 2019: In a big relief to all those names who have been excluded from the Assam's final list 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a statement where it is mentioned that the names which have not been included in the list will be provided with the legal aid with 120 days to file appeal.

Final Assam NRC List 2019: The day has finally arrived of all the Assamese who were waiting with the bated breath to know their citizenship in Assam. Much before the final publication of the Assam list 2019, a controversy was doing the rounds on the Internet about the exclusion of 4.07 lakh people when the draft NRC was published on July 30 in the previous year. from the list. Here’s the main question arises for the foreigners who would be ousted from the state.

Various incentives are in store by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide relief to all the foreigners. In a statement released by the MHA, it is mentioned that those names which have been excluded would need to file the appeal within the prescribed time, MHA would amend the rules to increase the present time limit of filing of appeals in FTs (foreigners’ tribunals) from 60 days to 120 days in terms of the exclusion from the final NRC

Statement further stated that under the provisions of the Foreigners Act 1946 and the Foreigners (Tribunals) Order, 1964, only foreigners’ tribunals are empowered to declare a person foreigner. Therefore, the non-inclusion of a person’s name in NRC does not by itself amount to him/her being declared as a foreigner.

This decision was taken at a high-level meeting which was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Post-meeting, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the government is open to considering a legislative route in order to provide further relief to those who have been wrongfully excluded from the NRC.

Sonowal further added that necessary steps will be taken in the future which will be required if the government would bring an ordinance after August 31, when the list is finalised.

At the meeting, it was also decided that adequate arrangements will be made by the state government to provide a full opportunity to those who had been excluded NRC list to appeal. Every indvidual whose name is not mentioned in the final NRC, can represent his/her case in front of the appellate authority i.e. foreigner tribunals.

The draft of NRC included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications. In the list which was published in June 2019, over a lakh more people were excluded.

