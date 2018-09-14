PM Modi held a meeting today in which RBI's governor and deputy governor, officials of the finance ministry and PMO officials were present. In the meeting, RBI governor gave a detailed presentation about the condition of world's economy and external factors which can affect Indian economy, said Arun Jaitley

PM Modi held a meeting today in which RBI's governor & deputy governor, officials of the finance ministry and PMO officials were present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today high-level economic review meeting with the Finance Ministry. After the 3-hour-long meeting finance minister, Arun Jaitley hat immediate steps will be taken to limit the current account deficit. The deliberations will continue tomorrow, as per reports.

WHAT ARE THE KEY DECISIONS TAKEN AFTER THE ECONOMIC MEET:

The government will take steps to reduce non-essential imports

The government will remove curbs on Indian banks issuing Masala bonds

Manufacturing entities will be allowed to access ECB of up to $50 million for maturity of one year

The government will review mandatory hedging conditions for infra loans with respect to External Commercial Borrowings

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF ECONOMIC REVIEW MEETING:

