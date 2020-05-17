Today is the last day of Nirmala Sitharaman's briefing on Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by PM Modi earlier this week. The press conference will be held at 11 am today.

The last tranche of economic package announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be held on Sunday. Sitharaman will announce the last tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package at 11 am today. The Finance Minister on Saturday said that the central government will introduce competition, transparency and private sector participation in the coal sector and will do infrastructure development of Rs 50,000 crore.

Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman announced Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmers and Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFEs) under the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package. She also proposed amendments to the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers and said no stock limit should apply to processors or value chain participants.

On Thursday, the Finance Minister announced the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’, free food grain supply to migrants and creation of affordable rental housing complexes (ARHC) in urban areas for migrant workers and poor under the COVID-19 stimulus package.

The announcements came after the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the economic package for the country to become ‘self-reliant’ and deal with COVID-19 crisis. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that local market and local manufacturing are powerful tools to boost our economy. All the global brands were once local too. They became global due to the pride of people in their products. It is time that Indians start becoming vocal about local and buy local products to improve our economy.

