Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference on Friday where she talked about the current slump in the growth of the economy of India. She said that India's economy is comparatively high than everybody else in an unstable global economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the release of Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks apart from the Rs 5 lakh crore in a bid to increase lending in response to the liquidity crunch. In a press conference to address worries over the economy sliding into a recession/slowdown, the finance minister said the whole world was in crisis due to the China-US trade war. The other major announcement was the withdrawal of the surcharge on long term and short term capital gains tax which could buoy stock market confidence and allay corporate fears. The press conference came about after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted on the state of the economy in response to a statement by Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajeev Kumar who had said the country was undergoing the worst liquidity crunch in 70 years.

Sitharaman said the government has made corporate social responsibility (CSR) violations civil removing the criminal charge that had been announced earlier in the Budget this year. The minister said medium and small enterprises will be relieved to know that the government is coming up with a one-time settlement policy. To allay small traders and businessmen, she said all pending refunds with regard to GST will be sent within 30 days.

She promised a new inspector-free tax to end harassment, citing digital processes will ensure non-human selection for scrutiny. All old tax notices will be reviewed by October 1, she said. Making income tax notices time-bound, she said a 3-month period will be implemented to end tax notices. She said weld creators will be protected with the government keen on resolving issues than ending up prosecuting violators.

