Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says India can convert the pandemic challenge into an opportunity. She further added that self-reliant India will integrate not isolate.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed herself on Twitter saying that over all these years the economy of the country has acquired strength in various dimensions. Further, they can now confidently engage with the world. She added saying that the government is currently aiming at overall transformation and not incremental changes.

She added that India has the power to take up new challenges and can convert the pandemic challenge into an opportunity. She also said that self-reliant India will integrate not isolate. In another tweet, she quoted the same situation which PM Modi added in his address of earthquake in 2011 in Kutch. She said even in that devastation situation, the undaunted spirit and the dedication of the people, made the conditions back to normal.

Recalling the incident, Finance Minister said that the PM Modi feels that the people of India will lead the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Taking forward the views of the PM, Sitharaman said that Rs 20 lakh crore financial package will underline the need of the country to become self-reliant. After the announcement of the package, PM left the details of the package to be announced later by the Finance Minister in some days.

Also Read: Coronavirus India: PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package, says lockdown 4.0 will have new rules

Take a look at Nirmala Sitharaman tweet

@PMOIndia’s vision:#AatmanirbharBharat Abhiyan to include everyone-a hawker/street vendor, a trader, a MSME, an honest tax paying middle class,a manufacturer etc. This shall not be just a financial package, but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 12, 2020

Earlier to this, Finance Minister also announced a stimulus package worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore for the poor in March after a similar address by PM Modi of imposing a nationwide lockdown. Further, Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday also said that its time all the citizens take a pledge to make India self-reliant and lead the world.

130 करोड़ लोगों की शक्ति वाला भारत अगर ठान ले तो हर संकल्प सम्भव है। मोदी जी के दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में अब हर भारतवासी को यह संकल्प लेना होगा कि वो बिना रुके-बिना थके भारत को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ योगदान देगा। भारत की आत्मनिर्भरता में पूरे विश्व का कल्याण निहित है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 12, 2020

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi ने आज आवाहन किया है कि,

21वीं सदी भारत की सदी हो…इस वाक्य को अब सत्यता में बदलने का समय आ गया है। और यह सिर्फ 130 करोड़ भारतीयों के ‘आत्मनिर्भर भारत’ के संकल्प से ही सम्भव है। हमे संकल्प लेना होगा कि अब #AatmanirbharBharat ही विश्व का नेतृत्व करेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 12, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App