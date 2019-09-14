Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference today at 2.30 pm in New Delhi. It is expected that the Finance Minister may make some big announcements to boost the economy.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called a press conference today at 2.30 pm today. This will be the 3rd major press conference by the Finance Minister after she presented the Union Budget 2019. As per Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Friday’s tweet, the Finance Minister would speak at the National Media Ventre in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. In cognizance to the dipping economy, it is expected that the Finance Minister would share the Government’s new plan to tackle the recession in the auto, finance, and real estate sectors. She may take some steps to boost India’s crawling GDP.

Press Conference by Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman to announce important decisions of the government. ⏰: 2:30 PM, Today 📍: National Media Centre, New Delhi Watch on PIB's YouTube: https://t.co/vCVF7r3Clo

Facebook: https://t.co/7bZjpgpznY — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 14, 2019

The CNBC reported that the Finance Minister would be announcing measures to boost real estate and export sectors. In her earlier press conference, she announced the big merger of public sector banks. Sitharaman had announced that 10 Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will join hands and merge into 4 financially strong big banks.

A few days ago, during an interview with the Indian Express, Finance Minister had admitted that a slowdown has come and it was visible 2-3 quarters before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

