Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her first Union Budget 2019 today. This will be the first of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s budget after a massive election victory in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. Nirmala Sitharaman is widely expected to boost the economy and provide the much-awaited tax relief in the Union Budget 2019. The minister is expected to table the budget at around 11 am in the Lok Sabha in front of members of the Parliament. It is expected that the Union Budget 2019 will be farmers friendly and lower income group beneficiary.

Meanwhile, some believe that the first woman Finance Minister of India will give relief to the common masses by raising the personal income tax threshold for several categories. It is expected that the Union Budget 2019 will boost the agriculture, healthcare and defense modernization as well.

In February, Union Minister Piyush Goyal tabled the interim budget before the Lok Sabha elections 2019. This will be the second budget for this year. On Thursday, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey in the Parliament. The survey has pegged the growth rate of 7 percent for the financial year 2019-20. The survey has also maintained the fiscal deficit of 2018-19 has been retained by the government.

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian said the Economic Survey 2019 has sustained 8 percent growth is needed to become India a 5-trillion economy by 2025. The survey projects the state of health of the country’s economy and outlines the challenges. He has maintained that some sectors including auto, agriculture, banking, MSMEs and real estate need urgent attention.

