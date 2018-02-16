The troubled owner of the global diamond jewellery house established in 2010, Nirav Modi is has shocked the world after being alleged in Rs 11000 crore Punjab National Bank's $1.8 Billion Fraud (PNB fraud case). Nirav Modi unsurprisingly has strong ties with other business tycoons including the chairman of Reliance Industries Mukes Ambani. The niece of billionaire brothers Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani Isheta Salgaonkar is married to Neeshal Modi, younger brother of absconding businessman Nirav Modi.

The news of India’s diamond king Nirav Modi being involved in alleged Rs 11000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case has sent shockwaves around the country. The troubled founder of the global diamond jewellery house established in 2010 has shared a strong bond with other business tycoons including the chairman of Reliance Industries Mukes Ambani. The niece of billionaire Ambani brothers (Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani) Isheta Salgaonkar is married to Neeshal Modi, younger brother of absconding businessman Nirav Modi. Isheta is the daughter of Indian business and prominent Goa industrialist Dattaraj Salgaonkar.

Her father Dattaraj Salgaonkar shares close ties with the Ambani family and is the husband of Mukesh Ambani’s sister Dipti Salgaonkar. Their daughter Isheta got engaged Nirav Modi’s youngest brother Neeshal Modi at the Trident in Mumbai. Neeshal was making big alongside his brother Nirav in the diamond business with the guidance of their maternal uncle Mehul Choksi, who owns the famous Gitanjali Gems. Modi, a designated partner in four enterprises: Neeshal Enterprises LLP, Paragon Jewellery LLP, Paragon Merchandising LLP and Panchajanya Diamonds LLP made it big for the first time in the year 1999 when he established Firestar Diamond.

Neeshal proposed Isheta at the ski slope of a European resort and the couple tied the knot on 4th December 2016 in Goa. The bride and groom dazzled in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits in their luxurious ceremony. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonam Kapoor, the grand event was graced by many Bollywood A-listers. Their pre-wedding party was initiated by Mukesh Ambani himself at his Mumbai’s Antilia House which is the world’s most expensive residential property after Buckingham Palace. The big pre-wedding bash united political bighsots, business czars and Bollywood’s upper echelons at Ambani’s Antilia.