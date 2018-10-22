FIR against CBI no 2: Rakesh Asthana garnered media attention after his name surfaced in an FIR over the complaint filed by Sathish Babu Sana, a Hyderabad-based journalist. In the complaint filed, Sana had alleged that he gave Rs 3 crore to Rakesh Asthana since 2017.

Rakesh Asthana, who is currently making headlines all over for his alleged involvement in a bribery case, is an Indian Police Service officer of 1984 batch and a special director at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He garnered media attention after his name surfaced in an FIR over the complaint filed by Sathish Babu Sana, a Hyderabad-based journalist. In the complaint filed, Sana had alleged that he gave Rs 3 crore to Rakesh Asthana since 2017. The government agency has reportedly accused Asthana of corruption. In the FIR filed, the CBI has also named special director at Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) for aiding CBI second boss, Rakesh Asthana, in settling a money laundering case against Moin Qureshi.

The businessman who accused Rakesh Asthana of corruption was reportedly being investigated by a SIT team that was being headed by Rakesh Asthana. Sana was accused of giving Rs 50 lakh to meat exporter, Moin Qureshi. In the complaint filed against CBI special director, Sana said after he was interrogated by the DSP in Moin Qureshi case, he met Manoj Prasad, who is an investment banker and a close associate of Rakesh Asthana. While talking to Sana, Manoj claimed that he is in good relations with the CBI and his brother, Somesh, would help him get his name off the case.

Reports suggest that Sana and Manoj had been friends for over 10 years. In the complaint filed by the CBI, Sana claimed that Manoj had sought Rs 5 crore for CBI to get his case cleared. As per the agreement between CBI and Manoj, Sana had to pay Rs 3 crore in advance and rest after his name is cleared from the case. taking cognizance of the complaints, CBI arrested Manoj on October 16.

Recording his complaint under CrPC Section 164, Sana said that Manoj’s brother, Somesh confirmed him that Raakesh Asthana would easily take care of his case if he gets the agreed amount of money on time. It was also found that Somesh was also taking care of Rakesh Asthana’s investments in London and Dubai. Somesh was reportedly Asthana’s host during his visit to London in 2017.

Talking about the money that he had given to CBI special director Rakesh Asthana as bribery, Sana said that he paid Rs 1 crore as the first instalment in Dubai and second of Rs 1.95 crore to Manoj’s contact Sunil Mittal on December 12, 2017, in Delhi. Even though levelled some serious charges against Rakesh Asthana, he did not talk about meeting or speaking directly with Rakesh Asthana.

Soon after the reports naming Rakesh Asthana in bribery charges surfaced, the CBI’s second top-ranking official wrote a letter to Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and cried foul over the corruption case. in the letter, he further accused CBI director Alok Verma of falsely framing him. In the letter to CVC, Rakesh Asthana said that Alok Verma has taken him off the IRCTC case against former railway minister Lalu Prasad and the INX Media case involving former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram.

As per reports, the case against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana will be investigated by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

