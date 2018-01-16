An FIR has been lodged against Congress leader Rama Shankar Shukla by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surya Prakash Tiwari for posters which portrayed Rahul Gandhi as Rama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravana. The development has come after Rahul Gandhi, after taking the charge of the Congress party, visited his constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Congress leader Rama Shankar Shukla by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surya Prakash Tiwari for posters which portrayed Rahul Gandhi as Rama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ravana in Amethi. The development has come after Rahul Gandhi, after taking the charge of the Congress as party chief from her mother Sonia Gandhi, for the first time visited his constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi had also addressed a public rally in Amethi on Monday.

Meanwhile, while Rahul Gandhi was in Amethi, supporters of both the parties — Congress and BJP were witnessed getting involved in a clash when Rahul Gandhi had arrived there. Both sides fought a pitched battle at the Sagra tri-section as district officials and local police had a tough time in handling the situation. Legislative Council member Deepak Singh had a verbal tiff with Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar after he accused police of siding with and patronising lumpen elements belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi while addressing the public in Amethi had said that the work that Chinese government finishes in two days, Prime Minister Modi’s government takes at least one year for the same work. Rahul Gandhi while praising the Chinese government for their development work questioned and took a pot shot on PM Modi-led government at the centre. Rahul Gandhi further claimed that the Chinese generate employment for 50,000 youths daily, while India, the figure is just 450.