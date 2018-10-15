Former JNU student and president Kanihya Kumar on Monday was booked for assault on juniors AIIMS-Patna doctors. According to junior doctors, Kumar misbehaved with them when he visited the hospital to see AISF general secretary Sushil Kumar. The doctors have sought action against Kumar.

Former JNU student and president Kanihya Kumar on Monday was booked for assault on juniors AIIMS-Patna doctors. With this, it seems he has finally entered politics for good. It’s no hidden fact that many politicians in our country have been booked many a time, some more than others but most everybody has an FIR against their name. Now, Kanhiya Kumar seems to have joined the same league. Today, FIR was registered by Patna AIIMS administration against Kanihya for creating a ruckus and assaulting junior doctors at the hospital.

It’s being reported that Kanhiya, along with his supporters and some AISF members manhandled and misbehaved with the AIIMS intern, identified as Avinash Pandey and a security guard deployed at the orthopaedic department, where Sunil was being treated.

After the incident, senior doctors of AIIMS staged a protest against Kanhiya and demanded immediate police action against the leader.

2019 Lok Sabha polls

According to reports, Kanhiya is gearing up to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bihar’s Begusarai. For Kanhiya to fight, the grand old party Congress and state opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal has agreed to back Kanhiya in the elections. If reports are to be believed, Kanihya will fight the elections as official nominee of CPM but would be declared as the common candidate of the Mahagathbandhan which consists of RJD, Congress, CPM, NCP, HAM(S), Loktantrik Janata Dal and all left parties.

The reports of Kanihya being the common candidate of Mahagathbandhan were confirmed by CPM leader Satya Narayan Singh.

