Ram Shankar Katheria, the BJP MP from Etwah assaulted the toll employee during an argument over paying toll plaza. An FIR has been registered against the BJP MP and police are scrutinizing the retrieved video footage of the incident.

A BJP MP has been booked with the alleged assault of a toll plaza employee in Agra. He allegedly harassed the toll plaza employee during an argument over paying the toll.

The police has lodged an FIR against Ram Shankar Katheria, the MP from Etawah, and an unknown accused under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 336 (act endangering safety of others), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal safety of others), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Arms Act by Agra Police.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows a man slapping the toll worker. Soon afterwards, another man appears, apparently from the MP’s security cordon, fires two gunshots in the air. Police said they are ascertaining if the man who slapped the toll workers is the MP or his security personnel.

BJP MP RS Katheria: My security did not attack toll plaza employees, they first attacked my ppl. Toll employees did not know other cars were part of my convoy, they thought some other car is slipping through behind mine. My security guard only fired in self defence. pic.twitter.com/sANO2i6JWl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 6, 2019

The footage has been given as evidence, and the police are examining it. The FIR was registered by toll plaza workers while the victims have been sent for medical examination.

Additional SP (West Agra) Ravi Kumar said with the CCTV footage and FIR being registered, the police will now proceed with the legal step and verify claims in the complaint.

Security men accompanying the BJP MP and Scheduled Castes commission chairman Ram Shankar Katheria yesterday also allegedly opened fire in the air to threaten the toll employees on Saturday.

Katheria, however, defended the action in the guise of self-defence. He said it was the plaza employees who attacked first, hence in defence his cordon had to retaliate. He added that toll employees did not know other cars were part of his convoy and thought they were secretly slipping through. Therefore, his security guard had to fire in self-defence, added the BJP worker.

It was after the complaint of toll plaza in-charge Anupam Singh that police registered an FIR. At about 3:45 am an MP was travelling through the toll route in a cavalcade of five cars and a bus which later resulted into an altercation with the staff insisting on letting the vehicles pass through only one by one, said Singh in his complaint.

