FIR Filed Against Mukesh M In Kerala After Actress Minu Muneer’s Allegations

Kerala Police have registered an FIR against actor Mukesh M, who is also a CPI (M) MLA from the Kollam constituency, following a complaint by actress Minu Muneer. According to the police statement on Thursday, the FIR was filed based on the allegations made by the actress.

Allegations Against Mukesh M and Other Actors

The police further revealed that another FIR has been registered against actor Jayasurya on the same actress’s complaint, under Section 354, which deals with intent to outrage modesty. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken Minu Muneer’s statement as part of the ongoing investigation.

Minu Muneer has accused actors Mukesh M, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of both verbal and physical abuse during their collaborations on various film projects. In an interview with ANI, Muneer detailed her experiences, alleging a range of misconduct. “Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully… After that, Idavela Babu expressed his interest in a sexual relationship with me,” she claimed.

She further described troubling interactions with Maniyanpilla Raju, including inappropriate suggestions regarding her hotel accommodation.

Background and Broader Industry Context

These allegations surfaced shortly after the resignation of director Ranjith and actor Siddique from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following separate accusations against them. Muneer initially shared her allegations on her Facebook page, where she recounted a series of incidents dating back to 2013.

“I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya, Advocate Chandrasekharan, production controller Noble, and Vichu,” Muneer wrote. She stated that the abuse led her to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai.

Mukesh M’s Response to the Allegations

In response to these serious accusations, actor Mukesh M, who is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly, issued a press release asserting his innocence. “In response to the allegations raised against me and other film industry colleagues, I welcome the ongoing investigations. A fair and transparent inquiry is crucial to uncover the truth behind the accusations being discussed in the public domain,” he said.

Mukesh emphasized his commitment to societal responsibilities as both an actor and a public representative. “As both an actor and a public representative, I hold a deep responsibility towards society. Coming from a family with a rich theatrical tradition, I am perhaps more capable than most of understanding the pain and concerns of those in the arts,” he added.

He also alleged that Muneer had previously sought financial assistance and attempted to blackmail him. “This group, which has been persistently blackmailing me for money, has now turned against me at this opportune moment,” Mukesh stated. He called for a thorough and transparent investigation to clear his name.

Industry-Wide Implications and Government Action

The controversy has been further intensified by the recent release of a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report, which outlines various cases of harassment and exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. The report highlights the dominance of a small group of male figures within the industry and their control over its operations.

In light of these revelations, the Kerala government has decided to form a special investigation team to address the allegations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the formation of this team in response to growing public and media scrutiny. “In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, we have convened a meeting with senior police officials to ensure a thorough investigation,” read an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The unfolding developments underscore the need for transparency and justice in addressing allegations of misconduct within the film industry. As the investigation progresses, all eyes remain on the Kerala Police and the state’s efforts to ensure a fair and comprehensive inquiry.

