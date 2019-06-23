An FIR has been lodged against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his comment on Dog Squad on International Yoga Day. Rahul Gandhi had shared a sarcastic comment against Narendra Modi.

An FIR has been filed against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the dog squad on International Yoga Day. The complaint was registered under Section 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint lodged by advocate Atal Bihari Dubey. He said that Rahul Gandhi’s comment was public mischief with an intention to disrespect the army. Dubey said that Congress chief tried to malign the image of the Indian Army as well as International Yoga Day that’s why has registered a complaint.

A few days back, on June 21, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted a picture in which army personnel were performing Yoga with the dog squad. Trying to mock the government, Rahul Gandhi captioned the pic as New India. After which, Congress chief had received a lot of backlashes and for mocking the defence forces as well as the Yoga Day.

After filing the complaint, the complainant said Rahul Gandhi has hurt the sentiments of people and disrespected the Indian Army.

