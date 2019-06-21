Massive fire breaks out at under-construction Navy warship INS Visakhapatnam, 1 dead: One person was killed in a massive fire that broke out on the second deck of under-construction INS Visakhapatnam warship of the Indian Navy in South Mumbai. He was identified as Bajendra Kumar, 23, who was trapped in the flames. The fire erupted at Mazgaon Dockyard, lone submarine construction facility in the country.

Massive fire breaks out at under-construction Navy warship Visakhapatnam, 1 dead: One person was killed after a massive fire broke out on the second deck of under-construction INS Visakhapatnam warship of the Indian Navy in South Mumbai on Friday evening. Officials have identified the deceased as Bajendra Kumar, 23, who was trapped in the flames. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Around eight fire-fighting vehicles were pressed into service to douse the flames. P S Rahangdale, the chief of the city fire brigade was quoted as saying that the fire broke out at 5:44 on the second deck of the under-construction warship at Mumbai’s Mazagaon Dockyard. He said that the fire is confined to the second and third deck of the warship and fire-dousing operation is underway.

Mazgaon Dockyard, where INS Visakhapatnam was launched in 2015 and is expected to join the fleet in 2021, is the lone facility in the country where submarines can be built.

Meanwhile, the fire incident comes just a day after the Indian Navy issued an Expression of Interest for shortlisting of potential Indian Strategic Partners for the construction of six conventional submarines costing Rs 45,000 crore. The programme named Project 75-I is said to boost the indigenous design and construction capability of submarines in the country.

The Defence Ministry said that it would be second such project after the procurement of 111 Naval Utility Helicopters. Under the project, all six submarines would be constructed by the selected Indian Strategic Partner. Once completed, the submarines would join the fleet and strengthen the Indian Navy.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App