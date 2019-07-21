A fire broke out at a four-storey Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba on Sunday, July 21, 2019, as per ANI latest tweet. Nine people have been rescued from building, so far. No casualties have been reported till now.

A massive fire broke out at 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Fire-fighting operation is underway to bring the situation under control. No casualties have been reported, till now. The incident was reported at 12.17 pm, as per reports.

As per reports, it’s a level 2 fire. Till now, nine people have been rescued from the burning Churchill Chamber building. While some are still trapped under fire.

Churchill Chamber building is a four-storey building.

Mumbai: Level-2 fire breaks out on the 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba. Fire-fighting operation is underway. No casualties reported till now. pic.twitter.com/pHf0jZKPrG — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, firefighters in heavy gear can be seen climbing up a steel ladder and spraying water from a third-floor window of the building.

More details awaited.

In the previous month, a fire broke out on the first floor of a 21-storey building in Wadala.

As per fire brigade officials, building caught fire around 3.15 am. But they received a call at 3.33 am. A preliminary inquiry fire was caused due to short-circuit, said a fire brigade official.

One more incident was reported. A fire broke out at a residential building in Millat Nagar of Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area.

Year 2018, had been proved to be disastrous in Mumbai. The state had witnessed several fire incidents in the past few years. Over 49,000 incidents of fire in Mumbai in the last one decade, claiming over 600 lives and injured several others, as per the statement released by the Maharashtra government.

Over 609 people and 7 fire brigade personnel also died. During the 10-year period properties worth Rs 110.42 crore were destroyed.

