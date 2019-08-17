A fire broke out at Delhi AIIMS' emergency ward on Saturday. In the same hospital, former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is also admitted and many big leaders have been coming there to visit him.

A fire broke out at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) emergency ward on Saturday. As per the reports, the fire broke out at the emergency ward near gate no 1 of the hospital. To control the situation fire extinguishers have reached the spot after being informed and firefighters are trying to douse the fire. The news agency ANI reported that took place on the first and second. Smoke and blaze were seen at the spot.

Reports say 22 fire tenders have rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the emergency lab has been closed to control the fire and rescue people who are stuck at the first and second floors.

Delhi: A fire has broken out on first and second floor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Fire brigade present at the spot pic.twitter.com/KRd3oBpO4d — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

Notably, former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley is also admitted in the same hospital. Many political heavyweights including President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been visiting him. The security of the high profile hospital has been increased following ministers’ regular visits.

The hospital has not issued any health bulletin on Arun Jaitely’s health since yesterday. Reports say his health deteriorating day by day and he living on a life support system.

Earlier last year, he went under a renal transplant after which his portfolio was handed over to Piyush Goyal. In the Narendra Modi government 2.0, he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging not to give him any responsibility due to his health complications.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App