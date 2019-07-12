Fire breaks out at ESIC Hospital in west Delhi's Basai Darapur area: The reason behind the fire hasn't been ascertained yet. Electric short-circuit could have been the reason, a source said.

Fire breaks out at ESIC Hospital in west Delhi’s Basai Darapur area: A major fire broke out at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in west Delhi’s Basai Darapur on Friday morning, reports said. Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out in the ceiling of the operation theatre on the third floor of the ESIC building. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to control the fire after the fire department received a call about the blaze at 9.10 am.

No loss of life has been reported so far due to the blaze. Chief fire officer Atul Garg said firemen rescued six patients to safety. The reason behind the fire hasn’t been ascertained yet. Electric short-circuit could have been the reason, a source said.

More details awaited.

