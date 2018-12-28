Fire at ISRO Ahmedabad centre: A major fire broke out inside the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centre in Gujarat capital Ahmedabad on Friday, news agency ANI reported. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. However, no injuries are reported as yet.

Fire at ISRO Ahmedabad centre: A major fire broke out inside the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centre in Gujarat capital Ahmedabad on Friday, news agency ANI reported. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. However, no injuries are reported as yet. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. In May 2018, a major fire had broken out at a research facility located in the Space Application Centre (SAC) of the space research agency in Ahmedabad. The SAC prepares payloads for satellites. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

