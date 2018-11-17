Fire in Kolkata: A massive fire broke out in Kolkata's The 42, an under construction building on Chowringhee road on Saturday evening, November 17, media reports said. The fire was witnessed on the 7th and the 8th floor of the huge building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire in Kolkata: A massive fire broke out in Kolkata’s The 42, an under construction tallest building on Chowringhee road on Saturday evening, November 17, media reports said. Following the fire, three fire engines were displaced at the spot to douse off the flames. So far, there have no casualties or loss of property have been reported. The fire was witnessed on the 7th and the 8th floor of the huge building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

more details awaited

West Bengal: Fire breaks out at 'The 42', an under-construction skyscraper in Kolkata. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot. No casualties or loss to property reported yet. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/a9uRKeZiaP — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018

