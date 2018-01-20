A major fire broke out in a plastic godown of Bawana industrial area on Saturday killing at least 17 people and injuring many others. Fire tenders were rushed to the stop to control the blaze. The reason of the fire is yet to be known. As per the media reports, the blaze had erupted at around 3: 30 PM in the evening and was contained at around 7 PM.

At least 17 people were killed and several others injured when a fire broke out at a plastic godown in Bawana Industrial area on Saturday

At least 17 people were killed and several others injured when a fire broke out at a plastic godown in Bawana Industrial area on Saturday evening. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately to douse the fire. As per the latest reports, fire is under control now. “The fire is under control now. The fire had broken out around 3.30 pm and was contained around 7. We have contained the fire on the second floor,” a fire official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“13 people died on the first floor, three on the ground and one in the basement,” another fire services official said. As per the reports, the fire spread quickly and many people including women could not escape resulting in their death. Some people had to jump off the terrace to save their lives. Earlier in April last year, a major blaze at had erupted in a slum of Bawana resulting in many deaths. More than 500 jhuggis had been burnt down in the fire. The incidents of fire have been on a rise across the country resulting in so many unfortunate deaths. Many of these incidents are a result of failing to comply with the fire safety norms.

Earlier this week, a factory at North West Delhi’s Peeragarhi was gutted. The rescue operation continued for nearly two hours before the fire was doused. Fortunately, there were no workers inside the building when the blaze erupted as they all had left for the day. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his sadness at the deaths and has said that govt is keeping a close eye on the situation.

#SpotVisuals Seventeen killed in a fire which broke out at a plastic godown in Bawana Industrial Area #Delhi pic.twitter.com/GBDRjacBg1 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2018