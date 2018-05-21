A major fire broke out in the two coaches of the Andhra Pradesh AC Super Fast Express train in Madhya Pradesh. Reports said that the train was travelling from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam caught fire near Birlanagar station in Gwalior. After the matter reported, the firefighters rushed to the spot and are trying to douse the flames.

Two coaches of Andhra Pradesh AC Super Fast Express train caught a major fire while travelling from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam in the morning at around 11: 30am on Monday. Reports said that the train caught fire near Birlanagar station in Gwalior. No casualties have been reported so far. Reports said that the firefighters rushed to the spot after the matter came to light, and are busy dousing the flames.

#UPDATE Fire broke out in 4 coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express near Birlanagar station in Gwalior. Fire under control now. All passengers safe #MadhyaPradesh (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/QjZIrGaqOR — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2018

