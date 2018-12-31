Fire breaks out in cloth factory in Bhiwandi, 3 fire tenders pressed into service: Three fire tenders were present at the spot. The fire tenders were called from Kalyan and Thane. No loss of life has been reported so far.

The fire broke out at a dyeing company in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Fire breaks out in cloth factory in Bhiwandi: A major fire broke out in a cloth factory in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday. Three fire tenders were present at the spot. The fire tenders were called from Kalyan and Thane. No loss of life has been reported so far. The reason behind the fire hasn’t been ascertained so far. Details awaited.

On December 28, 2018, a fire gutted around 18 godowns containing box-packing material at Bhiwandi in Thane district.

Thane, Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a cloth factory in Bhiwandi. Three fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/lhKqh9Ntg9 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

