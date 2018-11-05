Fire in Kolkata: A massive fire broke out on the fifth floor in Apeejay House building at the Park Street in Kolkata on Monday, November 5. According to media reports, the fire erupted at the server room of Apeejay House at 11:15 am. So far no casualty has been reported and all the people in the building have reportedly been evacuated.

Fire in Kolkata: A massive fire broke out on the fifth floor in Apeejay House building at the Park Street in Kolkata on Monday, November 5. As per media reports, the fire erupted at the server room of Apeejay House at 11:15 am. In order to douse the flames, twelve fire engines rushed to the spot. So far no casualty has been reported and all the people in the building have reportedly been evacuated. Panic was witnessed after the fire, which caused huge traffic at the Park.

Visuals of the blaze were shared by news agency ANI, which showed black smog coming out of various windows of the building. Behind the building where some people were standing, after being evacuated, a thick layer of black smoke was witnessed against the blue sky.

Fire breaks out at in a high rise building on Kolkata's park street. 10 fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/oU1bxBxfQr — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018

An employee, who witnessed the fire said there was a confusion after the alarm bells started ringing, first the people of the area thought it was a usual drill, but it later came to light when the security personnel told the people about the fire, following the incident, we all started escorting out of the building, the employee added.

The incident comes after the Amritsar tragedy, which claimed 59 lives and injured many. It took place in Amritsar during Dussehra celebrations when a train mowed down the people as they could not hear the sound of coming engine due to the heavy bursting of firecrakers and burning of Ravana’s effigy.

Following the tragedy, the Dusshera event organiser Saurabh Madan Mithu uploaded a video on social media, in which he affirmed that he had taken all the required measures to conduct the event.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

