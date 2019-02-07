Fire breaks out in Metro Hospital in Noida's sector-12, rescue operations underway: The people present inside the hospital ran helter-skelter out of fear after thick plumes of smoke covered the multi-storeyed building.

A massive fire broke out in Metro Hospital in Noida’s sector-12 on Thursday and rescue operations are underway to save the trapped patients, their relatives and hospital staff. At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and no casualty has been reported so far.

Report says all of the patients have been successfully rescued and evacuated to the hospital’s Sector-11 branch. The people present inside the hospital ran helter-skelter out of fear after thick plumes of smoke covered the multi-storeyed building.

A short-circuit is suspected to have sparked the fire.

More details awaited.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More