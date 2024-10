A fire broke out in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex, tragically claiming the lives of three individuals. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, battling the blaze and working to rescue those trapped inside.

A fire broke out in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala Complex, tragically claiming the lives of three individuals. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene, battling the blaze and working to rescue those trapped inside. The incident has raised concerns about fire safety measures in residential areas, prompting calls for a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and the adequacy of existing safety protocols.