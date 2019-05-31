The fire accident broke out in Nagpur's Sandesh Dawa Bazaar with no casualties. A week ago in Gujarat's Surat, fire broke out in a coaching centre which resulted in 19 casualties. In a move to rescue themselves, some of them jumped off the building but to no avail.

After Surat fire tragedy shook the nation on May 24, barely a week later in another shocking incident in Maharashtra, fire broke out in Nagpur’s Sandesh Dawa Bazar due to a short circuit in a medical shop last night. No casualties or injuries have been reported as the fire operation in underway. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

A week ago as many as 19 people were killed including a teacher and several others were injured after fire broke out on the second floor of a building in Takshasila shopping complex in Sarthana area of Gujarat Surat district last week. The accident took away lives of several students who, in a failed attempt jumped off the building to rescue themselves but ended up dead.

(More details awaited)

