Fire breaks out shoe factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial area: A fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial area on Tuesday morning. As many as 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. Short-circuit is said to the reason of the fire. However, the real reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet. No loss of life or property has been reported so far. More details awaited.

– At least 17 people lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi’s Karol Bagh in the wee hours of Tuesday. Delhi Fire Service and police officials rescued around 50 people from the hotel building. The Delhi Police arrested Rakesh Goyal, owner of the hotel, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after his return from Qatar. The Delhi Fire Service asked 28 hotels in the Capital city to shut down after the Karol Bagh fire incident. The fire department inspected 145 hotels in Karol Bagh area suspended licences of 105 hotels for violating fire safety rules, Delhi Minister Satyender Jain said a District Magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence.

– In another incident, a least nine labourers suffered burn injuries when a massive fire broke out in a nail polish manufacturing factory on February 15, 2019.

– On January 30, a fire had broken out a chemical factory in the Okhla industrial area in southeast Delhi.

– On January 12 (on Saturday), a major fire broke out at the CGO complex in South Delhi’s Pragati Vihar. The fire started on the first floor around 9:45 am.

– In 1997, as many as 59 people were killed in the Uphaar fire tragedy as the cinema hall lacked the basic fire safety installations such as emergency lights, footlights and exit lights were non-functional while the exit doors were blocked.

Reports said Delhi’s three popular markets — Connaught Place, Khan Market and Hauz Khas — are on the radar for fire safety officials.

